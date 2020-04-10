Oklahoma Realtor Offering Virtual Tours During State's Coronavirus Outbreak
One Green Country real estate agent said her business is keeping busy instead of slowing down amid Oklahoma’s coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
"As realtors, we're changing the way we're doing business during this pandemic," said Cindy Morrison.
That's what Cindy Morrison, a realtor with ChinowIth & Cohen, told viewers of a Facebook Live "virtual open house" on Sunday.
Just one of the way's she's been innovating during COVID-19.
"On 3 p.m. at this house, I'll be doing a virtual open house they can join," said Morrison.
Morrison said people still need to move during the pandemic, so she's doing paperwork digitally, and utilizing virtual tours.
She makes it easy through a QR code.
When someone sees one of Morrison's signs and scans the QR code, it'll bring up a link to one of her 360-degree virtual tours instantly.
"It's like you're walking through it," she said.
One of her clients, Pat Garner, said her home got an offer in one day after Morrison showed it over FaceTime to a Tulsan stuck in Florida.
"Showed her everything she needed to see," Garner said. "I think FaceTime to purchase is a very good idea.”
Garner said she has lung and asthma issues and safety from the pandemic was a priority.
Now, she'll have to navigate buying a home virtually as she gets ready to move to San Antonio.
Morrison said people can still go inside homes, but she hopes virtual tours will limit that.
"This will change the way people buy and sell homes," she said.