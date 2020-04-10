Claremore Food Pantry Make Adjustments To Help People During Coronavirus Pandemic
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - A Claremore non-profit is feeding hundreds of people a week right now, including many who have lost their jobs during the state’s coronavirus outbreak.
The Light of Hope phones have been flooded with people needing help feeding their families. It is the first time some of these people have needed the help.
"It is a good feeling. I go to bed happy at night knowing a kid is eating who might not have gotten to eat today," said Light of Hope employee Steven Anderson.
The food pantry at Light of Hope is always taking donations and always open to anyone who needs help.
"We wipe down all the food, all the boxes, all the outsides of the boxes," said Anderson.
Demand has increased at the food pantry, and getting food to people who need it, has changed a little bit.
"We set it out on the shopping cart, people let us get back inside the building before they get out of their cars to pick the food up," said Anderson.
There are two employees working here five days a week, 8 to 10 hours a day filling orders.
"They call the Light of Hope phone. once they are assessed, she will set an appointment with them when they can come pick up their stuff. She will get with us at the pantry and we will fill out that order depending on what that family needs," said Anderson.
The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Light of Hope to bring in donations and the community has really shown their support.
"They are collecting donations with a big moving truck. They will park the moving truck at the local 10Box grocery store here in Claremore, they will park it at Walmart, on the weekends, it is at the courthouse all of the time," said Anderson. "Light of Hope has been doing this for a long time for the community, and it is good to continue doing what we are best at and that is giving back and helping people see the hope."
The non-profit is running low on some basics like milk, eggs and butter. If you would like to donate call the Light of Hope office at 918-373-4560.