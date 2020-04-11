Claremore Woman Making Masks From Home For HIV Community
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - A woman in Claremore is making homemade masks for those living with AIDS, HIV, and older adults.
A recent report shows that Oklahoma has the 7th-highest rate of seniors with underlying health conditions so 70-year-old Penny Fruth started making masks right from her home to help. Fruth hopes the masks will protect the HIV community from COVID-19.
According to the Center for Disease Control and prevention, they have changed their policy and are now advising everyone, whether or not they have symptoms of COVID-19, to cover their face with a mask or cloth covering when in places where people gather, like grocery stores and public transportation and ride-shares.
Fruth says she is making the masks in honor of those who died during the AIDs crisis, and she says she will be making those masks for as long as she needs to until things calm down.