Oklahoma Security Commission Holds Virtual Town Hall
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Security Commission held a town hall to discuss any questions people had regarding unemployment.
The agency says its website can now handle tens of thousands of applications at once and its call center staff has been increased from 11 workers to more than 200. The commission says the wait time has dropped from eight hours to 15-minutes.
"I don't believe anybody in the whole world was ready for the impact of this unforeseen global pandemic here in Oklahoma. I know we're feeling this a little bit more because it is coupled with the energy crisis that began about the same time," said Robin Roberson of the OESC.