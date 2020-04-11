Support Groups Offered To Oklahomans Struggling With Mental Health During Pandemic
Oklahomans who are struggling with their mental health during the pandemic can now get the help they need virtually.
The Mental Health Association of Oklahoma began offering virtual support groups Saturday.
Each support group is led by a mental health professional. The meetings are held through the Zoom app, which can be accessed through a phone or computer.
The program gives people the chance to interact with others who are impacted by mental illness or similar situations.
Participants can hide their face, voice or both and listen to advice from professionals.
Anyone can join the support groups. The services are free.
Mental Health Association of Oklahoma CEO Michael Bros said they want to be there for Oklahomans who are struggling, even if they can't do so in person.
"So many people are traumatized, anxious or worried about what is going with COVID-19, so we are trying to provide a lot of things for the different public who are out there," Bros explained.
You can visit the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma website for more information here.