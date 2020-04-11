News
American Airlines Mechanic Dies From Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Saturday, April 11th 2020, 10:40 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - An American Airlines employee at the Tulsa Maintenance Base has died of COVID-19.
American Airlines says mechanic Steve Williams was hospitalized after testing positive and died on Friday. AA released the following statement:
“American Airlines is deeply saddened by the passing of our Tulsa team member, Steve Williams, who was hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and our entire team at the Tulsa Maintenance Base. Our focus is on the continued safety and care of his loved ones and our team during this difficult time.”