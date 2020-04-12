News
Tulsa Police Respond To Shooting Near Lewiston Apartments
Sunday, April 12th 2020, 8:41 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are responding to a shooting at 5226 South Lewis.
Police say a group of people were in a car at the Lewiston Apartments when the driver was shot three times in the back. Officers say the passengers got out of the car and ran away on foot. Police say multiple witnesses have given descriptions of the suspects, but they have not yet been found.
The victim was still alive when EMSA arrived at the scene and he was taken to a hospital. His current condition is not known at this time.
This is a developing story...