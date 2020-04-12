1,970 Total Coronavirus Cases In Oklahoma; 96 Virus-Related Deaths Reported, OSDH Says
A total of 1,970 coronavirus cases have been reported in Oklahoma and the total of virus-related deaths is up to 96, the state health department said on Sunday.
OSDH confirmed that there were two more deaths were reported since Saturday.
|Positive (In-State)
|1,970
|*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens
|20,790
|*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date
|22,511
|Total Cumulative Hospitalizations
|453
|Deaths
|96
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|27
|2
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beaver
|1
|0
|Beckham
|1
|0
|Bryan
|3
|0
|Caddo
|9
|0
|Canadian
|56
|1
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|18
|1
|Choctaw
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|264
|17
|Comanche
|49
|0
|Cotton
|4
|0
|Craig
|7
|0
|Creek
|55
|3
|Custer
|5
|0
|Delaware
|50
|0
|Dewey
|1
|0
|Garfield
|6
|1
|Garvin
|10
|0
|Grady
|11
|0
|Grant
|2
|0
|Greer
|49
|4
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Kay
|43
|3
|Kingfisher
|5
|0
|Kiowa
|1
|0
|Latimer
|4
|1
|Le Flore
|3
|0
|Lincoln
|11
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|1
|0
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mayes
|14
|2
|McClain
|18
|0
|McCurtain
|3
|0
|Murray
|1
|0
|Muskogee
|21
|2
|Noble
|6
|0
|Nowata
|10
|0
|Okfuskee
|1
|0
|Oklahoma
|435
|19
|Okmulgee
|13
|0
|Osage
|50
|7
|Ottawa
|18
|0
|Pawnee
|26
|2
|Payne
|28
|0
|Pittsburg
|8
|0
|Pontotoc
|9
|0
|Pottawatomie
|26
|3
|Rogers
|25
|0
|Seminole
|7
|1
|Sequoyah
|9
|2
|Stephens
|14
|1
|Texas
|3
|0
|Tillman
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|332
|18
|Wagoner
|69
|4
|Washington
|104
|2
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|1,970
|96
OSDH released an estimated model for the peak in Oklahoma. A copy of the forecasting, which includes charts and an explanation of modeling methodology, can be found here.
State health officials are discouraging large gatherings and to celebrate religious holidays and spring festivities virtually instead.
Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
