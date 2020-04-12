A total of 1,970 coronavirus cases have been reported in Oklahoma and the total of virus-related deaths is up to 96, the state health department said on Sunday.

OSDH confirmed that there were two more deaths were reported since Saturday. 

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 1,970
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens 20,790
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 22,511
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 453
Deaths 96

 

COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 27 2
Atoka 1 0
Beaver 1 0
Beckham 1 0
Bryan 3 0
Caddo 9 0
Canadian 56 1
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 18 1
Choctaw 2 0
Cleveland 264 17
Comanche 49 0
Cotton 4 0
Craig 7 0
Creek 55 3
Custer 5 0
Delaware 50 0
Dewey 1 0
Garfield 6 1
Garvin 10 0
Grady 11 0
Grant 2 0
Greer 49 4
Jackson 7 0
Jefferson 1 0
Kay 43 3
Kingfisher 5 0
Kiowa 1 0
Latimer 4 1
Le Flore 3 0
Lincoln 11 0
Logan 7 0
Love 2 0
Major 1 0
Marshall 1 0
Mayes 14 2
McClain 18 0
McCurtain 3 0
Murray 1 0
Muskogee 21 2
Noble 6 0
Nowata 10 0
Okfuskee 1 0
Oklahoma 435 19
Okmulgee 13 0
Osage 50 7
Ottawa 18 0
Pawnee 26 2
Payne 28 0
Pittsburg 8 0
Pontotoc 9 0
Pottawatomie 26 3
Rogers 25 0
Seminole 7 1
Sequoyah 9 2
Stephens 14 1
Texas 3 0
Tillman 1 0
Tulsa 332 18
Wagoner 69 4
Washington 104 2
Woodward 1 0
Total 1,970 96


OSDH released an estimated model for the peak in Oklahoma. A copy of the forecasting, which includes charts and an explanation of modeling methodology, can be found here.


State health officials are discouraging large gatherings and to celebrate religious holidays and spring festivities virtually instead.

Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. 

For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home. 

The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement. 

The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211. 

