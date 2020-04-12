Tulsa Church Takes Unique Step To Share Easter Message
As Tulsa’s social gatherings ban still in place, churches didn’t have the large attendance they get on a normal Easter Sunday.
Tulsa Baptist Temple had to do something a little different this time around. The church was determined to celebrate Easter, even if it meant using a phone.
“Extra pressure? No. A little awkward? Yes,” Tulsa Baptist Temple Pastor Paul Gentry said.
The awkwardness didn’t stop Gentry from delivering his Easter message.
Gentry spoke directly into a phone, which was being livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
“I think, for me, the only thing that is challenging is preaching to a camera and not have any interaction from people from the pulpit,” Gentry said.
The number of those watching might seemed small, but Gentry said it was a lot more.
“They are getting together in one place, so you may have 33 or 34 people watching, but that can easily be doubled,” Gentry said.
Gentry said no matter how different things might be now, the church’s faith will always remain strong.
“No doubt they are missing each other and we are excited about the time to get back together,” Gentry said.
Gentry said if the social gatherings ban is extended beyond April 30, the church plans on beefing up their social media presence and going out more into the community to help folks during this tough time.