New Business Takes Risk Of Opening During Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced small businesses in Tulsa to close.
However, one Tulsa small business is still taking shape during uncertain times.
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts said they took a risk by opening three days ago.
The owners said they have gotten great business this week. If the grand opening is a sign of how future business will do, their success could be sweet.
“I mean, it’s Easter,” Big Baby Rolls and Donuts co-owner Rania Warren said. “I am not dressed in my Easter best, but I get to wish people a Happy Easter. We couldn't have asked for more support from the Tulsa community right now.”
On Easter Sunday, customer after customer pulled up to the shop’s drive-thru and stocked up on everything from donuts with peeps to cinnamon rolls.
Customer Kristin Robert bought enough food to fill her car seat.
“It’s like Christmas, except it’s Easter!” Robert said. “My husband and I are doing all takeout and supporting local as much as we can and this was the perfect opportunity.”
Warren, who owns the shop with her husband, said they had been working to open in March. When the pandemic arrived in Oklahoma, they chose to open this week to give their employees work.
“People were relying on us to open,” Warren said. “And we are doing everything as safe as we possibly can. We’re getting suggestions from our employees on how to improve and we love it.”
Warren said employees have been wearing masks and operating only out of their drive-thru window. However, she said there have been challenges.
"The hardships of opening in this pandemic is supply issues and employee issues of some people not able to work,” Warren said. “But the positives greatly overwhelm the negatives. People are thankful for a place they can bring their kids and come through our drive-thru to be able pick up something sweet."
Warren said they’ve been taking pre-orders for Easter weekend on their Facebook page and have sold out almost every day.
"Opening up during a worldwide pandemic would not be the first thing I would do,” Warren joked. “But if you are going to do it, do it in Tulsa because these are the best customers in the world."
If you are a small business owner looking for loans during this pandemic -- you can find all that information to apply for those loans here.