Sport
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 12
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:
-Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes
-Dean And John Have Their Reactions To Mike Gundy, Lincoln Riley And Joe Castiglione's Thoughts On Football Season
-Dean and John’s favorite Masters Memories
-NCAA Eligibility reaction from OU baseball coach Skip Johnson and OSU baseball coach Josh Holliday
-Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee looks back on a memorable month of December
-Jonathan Huskey tells the story of a Tulsa powerlifter who isn’t letting a pandemic stop her pursuit of a world record
-The winner of Playing the Percentages is declared