Tulsa Police Investigate Homicide Near Apache And Lewis
Monday, April 13th 2020, 4:11 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA - Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight homicide Monday morning near Apache and Lewis.
Police said they received a call reporting the homicide around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one man dead.
Officers said they cannot release information about how the victim died at this time.
Detectives are now working to notify the victim’s family before they release his name.
Tulsa Police said homicide detectives are working this case and are expected to release more information later Monday morning.
This is a developing story.