Tulsa County Commissioners Consider Extending Courthouse Restrictions
Monday, April 13th 2020, 5:22 AM CDT
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County commissioners will meet Monday morning to consider extending restrictions on who’s allowed in the courthouse because of COVID-19.
The meeting agenda says the commissioners plan is to extend restrictions to May 4th. They also plan to discuss and possibly vote on it Monday.
Currently, the county says it’s allowing only people who have essential needs that require county assistance or if you have emergency district court matters. People are encouraged to call the courthouse ahead of time to see if they resolve those concerns over the phone.
The county’s website provides a list of numbers for each department. You can find the list HERE.
The commissioner’s meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.