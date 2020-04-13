A powerful cold front rolled across the area yesterday and we’re flirting with freezing temps this morning along and north of highway 412. Blustery and chilly weather will stick around for the day with highs staying in the upper 40s north and some lower 50s south. Another disturbance will move from the west to east later tonight bringing some light showers across part of the region. The air aloft is cold enough for some snowflakes and we’ll have chances for light showers mixed with some snow later tonight into part of Tuesday. No issues are expected. Chilly weather will remain with Tuesday afternoon highs staying in the upper 40s. We’ll start near freezing again Wednesday morning with moderating temps Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s along with some sunshine before another storm system nears the state Thursday evening into Friday morning.