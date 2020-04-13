Oklahoma State Health Dept: April 21st Is Predicted Coronavirus (COVID-19) Peak
TULSA - As of Monday morning, there are 1,970 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oklahoma with 96 deaths.
In Tulsa County, there are 332 positive cases and 18 deaths.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health's predicted peak for COVID-19 is next Tuesday, April 21st. That's just over a week away.
Right now, there are just under 2,000 positive cases in Oklahoma.
The OSDH is predicting 9,300 positive cases by May 1st, and 400 deaths.
There has been an increase of around 100 cases per day, and the most reported deaths in a 24 hour period was 16.
OSDH's estimate also predict over 900 people will be hospitalized and over 450 will be in the ICU on the day of the peak next week.
The OSDH is still releasing daily numbers around 11 a.m. each day, and then more detailed statistics later in the day.