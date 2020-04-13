President Trump Launching New Task Force For Restarting Economy
President Trump's first date to reopen the country amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has come and gone and now his administration is looking for a new timeline to get Americans back to work.
The White House is launching a new task force this week focused on restarting the economy--possibly by May 1st.
The country's top infectious disease expert said we might be able to begin reopening sections of the country next month, but there is some risk to that.
"When one starts to relax some of those restrictions, we know that there will be people who will be getting infected,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
In an Easter video on Twitter, President Trump reassured Americans will be back together soon.
"We're getting rid of the plague. it's a plague on our country like nobody's ever seen," the President said.
But some Governors said more testing is needed before we reopen the country.
There are more than 525,000 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. with more than 20,000 deaths and more than 33,000 recoveries.