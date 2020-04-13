News
1 Arrested After Overnight Chase, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA - Tulsa Police arrested a driver after a chase across town.
Police said an officer spotted a suspicious vehicle in a car lot near 11th Street and Memorial around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
When the driver saw the officer, he sped away and led the officer on a chase.
Police used stop sticks to get the driver to stop near 44th Street and Lewis.
Officers said they found several items in the vehicle that may belong to the car lot, but they are still investigation the connection.
Police arrested James Fields.
Officers said they also found drugs in the vehicle.