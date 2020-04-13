News
Canadian Mother Designs 'My 2020 COVID-19 Time Capsule' Worksheets, Inspires Chalk Art
Monday, April 13th 2020, 8:25 AM CDT
News On 6 loves to see when people create works of art out of chalk, usually it is kids' art, but this one is from an adult!
Anji Nolan posted on LeAnne Taylor's Facebook page, and Nolan said she knows LeAnne loves the sidewalk chalk drawings.
Her husband, Derek, got bored and drew this giant design in the driveway.
The thing that's also cool is where he got the design.
It's from Natalie Long's "My 2020 COVID-19 Time Capsule" worksheets.
Natalie Long is a mom in Canada who's created worksheets to help kids document their feelings and have something to keep and look back on when this is all over.
If you'd like to print off the worksheets, click here.