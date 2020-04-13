IRS Begins Stimulus Check Deposits
The first wave of stimulus checks to help Americans during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are now being deposited into people's bank accounts.
The IRS said they started the deposits on Saturday and said they're issuing them as fast as they can.
The IRS said direct deposits will continue over the next couple of days.
Up first will be those people who filed their taxes in 2018 and 2019. The IRS will be able to use that bank information to make the deposit.
This includes social security beneficiaries who filed federal tax returns with direct deposit information.
The IRS now has a new website where you can get more information about your check.
If you didn't provide the IRS with your bank account information over the past two years, you can also enter that so you can get your money.
If you are needing to give the IRS your information click here.