News
California Family Builds Replica Target, Starbucks Store To Keep Child Entertained During Coronavirus
At a time when going to the grocery store seems like more of a trek, a family in Bakersfield, California, has come up with a creative way to entertain their little girl during the coronavirus pandemic, CBS Los Angeles reports.
That's because Diego Gonzalez built a replica Target and Starbucks stores for his daughter, Mila.
The tiny shops are complete with snacks and soft drinks.
The Target store — where Mila has become the newest "Employee of the Month" — even has a credit card machine.
The family said a local Target store donated a name-tag for Mila, while a Starbucks donated aprons.