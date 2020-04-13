Tulsa County Commissioners Extend Courthouse Restrictions Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19)
TULSA - The Tulsa County Commissioners are extending restrictions on who is allowed in the courthouse due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In a meeting Monday morning, commissioners voted to extend the restrictions to May 4th.
The county said it's only allowing people who have essential needs that require county assistance or if they have emergency district court matters.
No one who has been diagnosed with, or has had direct contact within a 2 week period, of anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 will be allowed inside the courthouse.
Officials are encouraging you to call the courthouse ahead of time to see if you can resolve your concerns over the phone.
The County's website provides a list of numbers for each department. You can find the list HERE.