OSDH: 2,069 Total Coronavirus Cases In Oklahoma; 99 Total Virus-Related Deaths
A total of 2,069 coronavirus cases have been reported in Oklahoma and a total of 99 Oklahomans have died from the virus, the state health department reported Monday morning.
Three more deaths were reported since Sunday.
Two deaths were reported in Canadian County; a man and a woman aged 65 or older.
One man aged 65 or older died in Kay County.
As of Monday, a total of 457 patients have been hospitalized. According to an executive order report released Friday evening, 158 patients were currently hospitalized with 113 in the ICU.
State health officials said 865 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus, according to Friday evening's order report. The state health department said the meaning of recovered is someone who is currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after the onset/report of the virus.
The age range for patients is 0 to 102 with the median age being 56.
Twenty children ages 0 to 4 have tested positive for COVID-19; 32 children ages 5 to 17 have tested positive for the virus; 371 patients are ages 18 to 35; 423 patients are ages 36 to 49; 527 patients are ages 50 to 64; and 696 patients are ages 65 or older.
Eighty deaths were from the 65 and older age group. Two people aged 18 to 35, three people aged 36 to 49 and 14 people aged 50 to 64 have also died from the virus.
The breakdown of patients is 1,140 patients are female and 929 patients are male. Fifty-four men and 45 women have died from the virus, state officials said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order April 2 declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties. On April 1, he amended an earlier emergency declaration to close all non-essential businesses in all 77 counties.
More: Gov. Stitt Declares Health Emergency To Strengthen State's Coronavirus Response
As of Monday, 63 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 case.
Oklahoma County has the most cases with 455 and the most virus-related deaths with 19 in the state. Tulsa County has the second most cases with 337 and the second most deaths with 18. Cleveland County has the third most cases with 267 and the third most deaths with 17.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|27
|2
|Alfalfa
|1
|0
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beaver
|1
|0
|Beckham
|1
|0
|Bryan
|4
|0
|Caddo
|9
|0
|Canadian
|57
|3
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|20
|1
|Choctaw
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|267
|17
|Comanche
|51
|0
|Cotton
|5
|0
|Craig
|7
|0
|Creek
|56
|3
|Custer
|6
|0
|Delaware
|63
|0
|Dewey
|1
|0
|Garfield
|7
|1
|Garvin
|11
|0
|Grady
|11
|0
|Grant
|2
|0
|Greer
|50
|4
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Kay
|45
|4
|Kingfisher
|6
|0
|Kiowa
|2
|0
|Latimer
|4
|1
|Le Flore
|3
|0
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|1
|0
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mayes
|15
|2
|McClain
|19
|0
|McCurtain
|6
|0
|Murray
|1
|0
|Muskogee
|22
|2
|Noble
|6
|0
|Nowata
|10
|0
|Okfuskee
|1
|0
|Oklahoma
|455
|19
|Okmulgee
|14
|0
|Osage
|56
|7
|Ottawa
|23
|0
|Pawnee
|27
|2
|Payne
|29
|0
|Pittsburg
|10
|0
|Pontotoc
|10
|0
|Pottawatomie
|26
|3
|Rogers
|25
|0
|Seminole
|7
|1
|Sequoyah
|11
|2
|Stephens
|15
|1
|Texas
|5
|0
|Tillman
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|337
|18
|Wagoner
|73
|4
|Washington
|114
|2
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|2,069
|99
As of Friday, a total number of 20,790 tests have returned negative. This includes state testing and private lab testing since February. The negative results number will be updated on Tuesday, the state department said Monday morning.
Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
Related: 1.970 Total Coronavirus Cases In Oklahoma; 96 Virus-Related Deaths Reported, OSDH Says
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.
For an ongoing list of coronavirus (COVID-19)-related closings, cancellations and postponements, click here.