As of Monday, 63 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 case.

Oklahoma County has the most cases with 455 and the most virus-related deaths with 19 in the state. Tulsa County has the second most cases with 337 and the second most deaths with 18. Cleveland County has the third most cases with 267 and the third most deaths with 17.