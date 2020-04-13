News
Tulsa Police Search For Bank Robbery Suspect
Monday, April 13th 2020, 11:18 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA - Tulsa Police need your help identifying a suspect who they said robbed the City National Bank inside the Walmart near 111th Street and Memorial last Friday.
Police said the man walked up to the teller, implied he had a gun, and passed them a note.
Police said the suspect then left in an unknown small black sedan.
If you know anything about the robbery, or who the man is, your asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. And you can remain anonymous.