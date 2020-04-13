Tulsa Police Identify Deadly Stabbing Suspect
TULSA - Police have identified the suspect in a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday night near Apache and Lewis.
Police said they are searching for Mitchell Folsom.
Police said they were called here to a home near Apache and Lewis just before 10 p.m. Sunday night.
Detectives said the victim is Jimmy Johnson.
They said they found Johnson dead after being stabbed in the chest.
Detectives said after talking to witnesses they learned Johnson had been in some sort of an altercation with another man at this house which led to the stabbing.
They said Johnson didn’t live at this house.
Detectives said they have identified Folsom as a suspect and are working to put the pieces together to figure out exactly what happened.
This is a developing story.