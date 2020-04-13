News
St. Francis' Tulsa Tough Canceled Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Monday, April 13th 2020, 1:27 PM CDT
Updated:
Officials announced Monday the 2020 St. Francis Tulsa Tough is canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Tulsa Tough was originally scheduled for June 12th-14th.
Organizers for the event said they looked at all options, including rescheduling Tulsa Tough for later in the year, and decided that canceling was the responsible choice.
Officials said "all current registrations for crits and fondos will automatically be deferred to the June 11–13, 2021 Saint Francis Tulsa Tough."
However, participants who prefer a refund may request one.
Officials said anyone currently registered will receive instructions on deferrals and refunds.