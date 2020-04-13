TULSA, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals need help finding this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect.

Jeremiah Hobbs walked away from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester last week. Hobbs is serving an eight-year sentence for burglary.

U.S. Marshals say he stole a vehicle from the McAlester area last Friday and drove it back to Tulsa. They say he is a member of the Irish Mob Gang and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Hobbs, call 1-877-WANTED-2.