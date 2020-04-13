Tulsa Drillers Working To Feed Oklahomans During Pandemic
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Drillers are stepping up to the plate to help strike out hunger with Tulsa Kitchens Unite, a program that has been developed by Hunger Free Oklahoma to help feed families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, food and beverage workers at ONEOK Field prepared nearly 300 meals.
"They have organized and created a platform for us to be able to utilize our ability to mass-produce meals,” said Robert Founds, Vice President of Food and Beverage.
Founds said it couldn't have been done without the help from Hunger Free Oklahoma.
"Hunger Free Oklahoma distributed the food to us, and we prepared it and put it into containers,” said Founds.
Founds said the goal is 1,000 meals a week. Once the dinners are prepared, they're distributed at sites set up by Hunger Free Oklahoma, including schools, non-profits, and faith-based organizations.
"Really good feeling being able to help out our community,” said Chris Bullis, the Director of Culinary Operations.
Bullis said worked at a no-stop pace, processing the food coming in. Bullis has been a chef for 15 years and said it gives him joy to do things like this.
Founds said this is the least his team can do for struggling families.
"I'm just thankful that this organization has been able to allow all of us that are capable of doing it to do it,” said Founds.
Chef Bullis said tomorrow, they plan on boxing the meals and sending them back to the food bank for distribution. The drillers organization plans to donate proceeds from all online merchandise sales during the month of April to Hunger Free Oklahoma.