News
Bartlesville Nursing Home Has 45 Cases Of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Officials Say
Monday, April 13th 2020, 9:25 PM CDT
Updated:
A Bartlesville nursing home is reporting 45 positive cases of COVID-19.
Bartlesville Radio reports every resident at Bartlesville Health and Rehab Community has been tested for the virus. 33 residents and 12 employees tested positive and four of the residents are in the hospital.
The nursing home says it's had the entire facility deep cleaned and is following all CDC protocols.