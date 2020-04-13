News
U.S. Marshals Offer Reward For Murder Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - The U.S. Marshals are now offering a reward for information to help them arrest a Cleveland murder suspect who they think lives in Tulsa.
Investigators say Phillip Stout killed Randall Madewell inside Madewell's home on March 30th. Marshals say Stout had just been released from the Creek County jail 3 days before Madewell's homicide.
They say he was serving time for drug charges. Marshals believe Strout is homeless and living in abandoned homes in Tulsa.
They consider him armed and dangerous. If you know where he is the Marshal Service at 1-877-WANTED2. You could receive a $2,500 reward.