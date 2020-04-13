Tulsa's Magic City Books Makes Changes To Stay In Business
TULSA, Oklahoma - A local bookstore is making major adjustments to its routine to keep books in the hands of its customers despite COVID-19 restrictions
Books can be a place of magic. Books can comfort- even in times like these. As families stay home, employees at Magic City Books are getting creative so people have plenty to read.
“We are here to be the independent bookstore of the City of Tulsa,” said Pat Cawiezell with Magic City Books.
They started virtual author chats and Literary Care Packages.
“We would box up to 2 or 3 books for adults, 3-5 books for kids. We thought we will hopefully do a dozen on these….we are now well over 150,” said Cawiezell, “They have been shipping mostly here in the Tulsa area but we have shipped to Florida, we have shipped to Colorado, we have shipped to New York.”
They have also set up their first online store through a website called Bookshop
“It uses a warehouse inventory but it is a Magic City Books sale,” said Cawiezell.
While bookstores are on the state’s list of essential businesses Magic City decided to stay closed and continue shipping and filling online orders.
“We didn’t want to contribute to the crushing demands that our hospitals could be facing and are still in the threat of facing,” said Cawiezell.
So far, the community has shown them boxes and boxes of support.