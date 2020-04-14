News
Multiple People Displaced After Tulsa Apartment Fire
Tuesday, April 14th 2020, 3:30 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA - Tulsa Firefighters said multiple people are displaced after an apartment complex near 71st Street and Mingo caught fire.
This happened at the Wind Sail apartments.
Firefighters said there were nearly 20 units impacted by the fire.
Firefighters said everyone in the building made it out.
Firefighters said residents were sheltering in their cars because of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Red Cross is helping those impacted by the fire.