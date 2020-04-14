University Of Okla. Considering Furloughs, Online Classes Through Next Year
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Interim University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz said COVID-19 could cause furloughs and online-only classes for another year.
The OU Daily reports Harroz and other university leaders are currently looking over three different options: going back to in-person classes in the Fall, the Spring, or extending online classes through the next Spring.
The report said university leaders are also looking over how these plans would impact students in other areas like campus operations, student living, and university events.
Harroz says there’s too much in the air and not enough data to make a decision.
During their faculty senate meeting Monday night, the OU Daily reports Harroz told the staff that the university could see an economic impact of $50 million to $100 million from the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said potential furloughs would save the university $2 million, which is the best option.
That way the university could save up some money, then workers could return to their jobs once everything is back to normal.
There's no word on which employees would be impacted by the furloughs.