News
Komen Oklahoma Releases Coloring Book
Tuesday, April 14th 2020, 5:42 AM CDT
Updated:
If your kids are running out of things to do while stuck at home, Komen Oklahoma is coming up with a free coloring book to help!
It is now available to download and then you can print it off at home.
The Komen Oklahoma coloring book features pages about staying clean, eating healthy, thanking first responders, and more.
It also features Komen’s four pillars of impact: research, care, community, and action.
The coloring book is available here.