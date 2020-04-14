President Trump Assembling Team to Examine Eventual Reopening of US
More is being learned about the new team of experts President Trump is assembling to examine the eventual re-opening of the country.
CBS News has confirmed that more than a dozen people will serve on the president's council to re-open America.
On Monday, the President made it clear that he will decide when states re-open.
Multiple Governors said the president can provide guidance but they will decide when their states re-open.
"It is true that it is up to the governors to make decisions about the executive orders that we've put in place,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.
Monday, two sets of states announced pacts to respond to the pandemic.
California, Washington and Oregon will work together, and seven northeast states including Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and New York will also coordinate.
Meanwhile, congress has not come to an agreement over additional funding for the paycheck protection program.
The Trump Administration requested an additional $250-billion for the popular small business loan program, but democrats also want to include more money for hospitals, and state and local governments.