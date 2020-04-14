Winter-Like Temperatures Return To Northeastern Oklahoma
Winterlike weather sticks around today with chilly conditions today through Wednesday morning before some improvement in the temperature occurs Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. We’re tracking two more systems, including rain chances Thursday night into Friday morning, and thunderstorm chances for part of the weekend. The greater chance for a few strong to severe storms should arrive with this weekend system. This morning, we’re dealing with some light showers, occasionally mixed with light snow in a few spots. No accumulation will be expected but a few areas may see some decent flurries and flakes this morning before changing back to light showers and ending quickly this morning. Temperatures will remain in the lower to mid-30s for the morning hours with afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s with mostly cloudy sky this morning and partly sunny conditions later today. Another light freeze is possible tonight into Wednesday morning as this current system quickly vacates the region with clearing sky and light wind.
Wednesday into Thursday another upper level system will be nearing the plains with an additional surface low developing across northwestern OK or southwestern Kansas Thursday morning. Our wind will return from the south during this period with afternoon highs reaching the mid-60s Wednesday and the upper 60s Thursday. This surface low is expected to move eastward Thursday evening into Friday morning across northern OK while opening the pathway for another fast frontal passage Friday morning. The air mass behind this system is chilly but not as cold as our current temperatures. Showers and some thunder seem likely Thursday night into Friday morning near or behind the boundary as this system moves across the state. No severe weather is likely to occur. We’ll get a break Friday midday to afternoon as our next stronger upper level system begins influencing our area.
Saturday morning starts with lows in the mid-40s and we should climb into the upper 60s with some sunshine and south winds at 10 to 20 mph. A stout looking disturbance is scheduled to arrive from the west by Saturday night into Sunday morning as another surface low also quickly develops and moves across the state. Most data support a rapid return of low-level moisture with the true warm sector more than likely remaining along the Red River into north TX. As this system moves across the state, storms are likely to develop, including the threat for a few strong to severe storms, more so along the Red River. Our chances, will not exceptionally high, will also not be zero. Our main issue with this system today centers upon the timing and exact location of some important features. Some data is faster and would require storm chances by Saturday afternoon while other data is slower and mostly south. This would keep our chances low and mostly overnight into Sunday morning. We’ll have a better handle on this system within the next day or two.
Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone