Saturday morning starts with lows in the mid-40s and we should climb into the upper 60s with some sunshine and south winds at 10 to 20 mph. A stout looking disturbance is scheduled to arrive from the west by Saturday night into Sunday morning as another surface low also quickly develops and moves across the state. Most data support a rapid return of low-level moisture with the true warm sector more than likely remaining along the Red River into north TX. As this system moves across the state, storms are likely to develop, including the threat for a few strong to severe storms, more so along the Red River. Our chances, will not exceptionally high, will also not be zero. Our main issue with this system today centers upon the timing and exact location of some important features. Some data is faster and would require storm chances by Saturday afternoon while other data is slower and mostly south. This would keep our chances low and mostly overnight into Sunday morning. We’ll have a better handle on this system within the next day or two.