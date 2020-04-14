One new case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported on Tinker Air Force Base, Tuesday. 

The total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on base has now gone up to 18. 

 

The latest person diagnosed with the virus has been in quarantine since March 20, according to a post on the Tinker Air Force Base Facebook page. 

Tinker officials ask that anyone that has been exposed to the virus stay off base and contact their primary care doctor. 

 