News
Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus On Tinker Air Force Base Rises To 18
One new case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported on Tinker Air Force Base, Tuesday.
The total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on base has now gone up to 18.
The latest person diagnosed with the virus has been in quarantine since March 20, according to a post on the Tinker Air Force Base Facebook page.
Tinker officials ask that anyone that has been exposed to the virus stay off base and contact their primary care doctor.