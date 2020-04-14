OKC Firefighter Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Department Reports
An Oklahoma City firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, the department reported Tuesday.
The firefighter is isolated at home after becoming symptomatic with fatigue and a cough. The firefighter was tested through his primary care provider.
Seven coworkers who said they felt symptomatic have been tested, the fire department said. Six results came back negative and one is still pending.
Thirteen other firefighters who worked with or near the coronavirus patient have been quarantined per Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines.
Firefighters are responding to all suspected COVID-19 medical calls while wearing personal protective equipment including respiratory protection, eye protection, gloves and splash protection ensemble.
Firefighters are fully disinfecting fire stations, apparatus and equipment multiple times every day.
Anyone calling 911 should be prepared to answer questions to help first responders identify potential COVID-19 patients or environments.
If you are or suspect you are a COVID-19 patient, first responders ask you wear a mask prior to their arrival if one is available and to wait outside until first responders arrive. This would help reduce the risk of exposure.