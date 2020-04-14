Tulsa Neighborhood 'Zoo' Gets Kids Outside To Learn While Physical Distancing
TULSA - A Tulsa neighborhood has come up with a creative, fun way to get kids outside to learn – a neighborhood zoo.
About 30 Tulsa families in a neighborhood near 91st between 129th and Garnett got together Friday to host a "walk-thru zoo" in front of their houses.
They put stuffed animals outside, in flower beds, in trees, on cars, in cages, even on top of mailboxes. And each animal had a little poster with information about the animal,
Kids walked around the block, stayed at a safe physical distance and learned a about exotic animals and wildlife.
Erica Nease shared pictures with News On 6 said it was incredible to see all the kiddos out smiling, wanting to take pictures and show off their zoo projects without a care in the world!!
And while the pandemic stinks, some folks say community involvement like this might have never happened otherwise.