8 eggs hard-boiled and cooled

· 1/2 cup mayonnaise (Healthy option: olive oil mayo)

· 1 1/2 teaspoons yellow mustard

· 2 tbs sweet pickle relish

· ½ cup diced ham

· Green or Blue food color (either will work)

· Salt/Pepper to taste

 

 

Cut eggs in half. Remove yolks and chop whites. (Healthy option: only use half the yolks!) Mash yolks with mayonnaise, mustard, relish and salt & pepper to taste until smooth and creamy. Mix in 2-3 drops of food color, then add diced ham, chopped egg whites and stir well. Serve on bread or over lettuce.