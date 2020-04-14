Sales - Dining
Amber & Brooks In The Kitchen: Green Eggs & Ham Salad
Tuesday, April 14th 2020
8 eggs hard-boiled and cooled
· 1/2 cup mayonnaise (Healthy option: olive oil mayo)
· 1 1/2 teaspoons yellow mustard
· 2 tbs sweet pickle relish
· ½ cup diced ham
· Green or Blue food color (either will work)
· Salt/Pepper to taste
Cut eggs in half. Remove yolks and chop whites. (Healthy option: only use half the yolks!) Mash yolks with mayonnaise, mustard, relish and salt & pepper to taste until smooth and creamy. Mix in 2-3 drops of food color, then add diced ham, chopped egg whites and stir well. Serve on bread or over lettuce.