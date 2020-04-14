OSDH: 2,184 Total Coronavirus Cases In Oklahoma; 108 Virus-Related Deaths Reported
A total of 2,184 Oklahomans have tested positive for the coronavirus and a total of 108 virus-related deaths have been reported, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said Tuesday.
Nine more deaths have been reported since Monday.
A woman aged 65 or older died in Tulsa County. A woman aged 18 to 35 died in Major County. A man aged 65 or older died in Mayes County.
A man aged 65 or older died in Pittsburg County. A man aged 65 or older died in Pontotoc County. A man aged 65 or older died in Rogers County.
A woman aged 65 or older died in Wagoner County. A woman aged 65 or older died in Washington County. A woman aged 65 or older died in Osage County.
As of Tuesday, a total of 488 patients have been hospitalized. According to an executive order report released Monday evening, 194 patients were currently hospitalized with 107 in the ICU.
State health officials said 1,060 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus, according to Monday evening's order report. The state health department said the meaning of recovered is someone who is currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after the onset/report of the virus.
The age range for patients are 0 to 102 with the median age being 56.
Twenty-one children ages 0 to 4 have tested positive for COVID-19; 35 children ages 5 to 17 have tested positive; 387 patients are ages 18 to 35; 450 patients are ages 36 to 49; 561 patients are ages 50 to 64; and 730 patients are ages 65 or older.
The most deaths were reported in the 65 and older age group with 88 deaths. Three people aged 18 to 35, three people aged 36 to 49 and 14 people aged 50 to 64 have also died from the virus, the state health officials reported.
The breakdown of patients are 1,203 are female and 981 are male. Fifty-eight men and 50 women have died from the virus.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order April 2 declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties. On April 1, he amended an earlier emergency declaration to close all non-essential businesses in all 77 counties.
Oklahoma County has the most cases in the state with 474. Tulsa County has the second most with 358 cases. Cleveland County has 277 cases. Washington County has the fourth most with 118 cases.
Oklahoma and Tulsa counties each have the most virus-related deaths with 19 each. Cleveland County has 17 deaths reported.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair
|28
|2
|Alfalfa
|1
|0
|Atoka
|1
|0
|Beaver
|1
|0
|Beckham
|1
|0
|Bryan
|4
|0
|Caddo
|10
|0
|Canadian
|62
|3
|Carter
|1
|0
|Cherokee
|20
|1
|Choctaw
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|277
|17
|Comanche
|52
|0
|Cotton
|5
|0
|Craig
|9
|0
|Creek
|60
|3
|Custer
|7
|0
|Delaware
|71
|0
|Dewey
|1
|0
|Garfield
|7
|1
|Garvin
|10
|0
|Grady
|12
|0
|Grant
|2
|0
|Greer
|49
|4
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Johnston
|2
|0
|Kay
|45
|4
|Kingfisher
|6
|0
|Kiowa
|2
|0
|Latimer
|4
|1
|Le Flore
|3
|0
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Love
|2
|0
|Major
|2
|1
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mayes
|14
|3
|McClain
|18
|0
|McCurtain
|6
|0
|Murray
|1
|0
|Muskogee
|25
|2
|Noble
|6
|0
|Nowata
|11
|0
|Okfuskee
|1
|0
|Oklahoma
|474
|19
|Okmulgee
|14
|0
|Osage
|59
|8
|Ottawa
|22
|0
|Pawnee
|27
|2
|Payne
|28
|0
|Pittsburg
|11
|1
|Pontotoc
|10
|1
|Pottawatomie
|28
|3
|Rogers
|28
|1
|Seminole
|7
|1
|Sequoyah
|11
|2
|Stephens
|15
|1
|Texas
|6
|0
|Tillman
|1
|0
|Tulsa
|358
|19
|Wagoner
|98
|5
|Washington
|118
|3
|Woodward
|1
|0
|Total
|2,184
|108
As of Tuesday, a total number of 26,085 tests have returned negative. This includes state testing and private lab testing since February.
Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211.
