More: Gov. Stitt Declares Health Emergency To Strengthen State's Coronavirus Response

Oklahoma County has the most cases in the state with 474. Tulsa County has the second most with 358 cases. Cleveland County has 277 cases. Washington County has the fourth most with 118 cases.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties each have the most virus-related deaths with 19 each. Cleveland County has 17 deaths reported.



COVID-19 Cases by County County Cases Deaths Adair 28 2 Alfalfa 1 0 Atoka 1 0 Beaver 1 0 Beckham 1 0 Bryan 4 0 Caddo 10 0 Canadian 62 3 Carter 1 0 Cherokee 20 1 Choctaw 3 0 Cleveland 277 17 Comanche 52 0 Cotton 5 0 Craig 9 0 Creek 60 3 Custer 7 0 Delaware 71 0 Dewey 1 0 Garfield 7 1 Garvin 10 0 Grady 12 0 Grant 2 0 Greer 49 4 Jackson 7 0 Jefferson 1 0 Johnston 2 0 Kay 45 4 Kingfisher 6 0 Kiowa 2 0 Latimer 4 1 Le Flore 3 0 Lincoln 10 0 Logan 7 0 Love 2 0 Major 2 1 Marshall 1 0 Mayes 14 3 McClain 18 0 McCurtain 6 0 Murray 1 0 Muskogee 25 2 Noble 6 0 Nowata 11 0 Okfuskee 1 0 Oklahoma 474 19 Okmulgee 14 0 Osage 59 8 Ottawa 22 0 Pawnee 27 2 Payne 28 0 Pittsburg 11 1 Pontotoc 10 1 Pottawatomie 28 3 Rogers 28 1 Seminole 7 1 Sequoyah 11 2 Stephens 15 1 Texas 6 0 Tillman 1 0 Tulsa 358 19 Wagoner 98 5 Washington 118 3 Woodward 1 0 Total 2,184 108 As of Tuesday, a total number of 26,085 tests have returned negative. This includes state testing and private lab testing since February. Earlier, Stitt announced people coming from six states will have to quarantine themselves for two weeks. These states are Louisiana, Washington, California, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

For travelers who are returning from a Level 3 Travel Health Notice region, the state health department asks that they stay at home, monitor their health and practice social distancing within the home.