U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces $42M Grant To Oklahoma Airports
The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding more than $42-million in grant money to Oklahoma airports.
A large portion of the money is going to Tulsa International Airport.
The airlines and the airport will get money to prop up their operations. It's not the full amount of payroll and expenses, but a TIA spokesman says it's enough to keep everything going.
"It costs about $113,000 a day to operate the airport, so this money will cover us for about three and half months," said Andrew Pierini.
The airport has never had more planes on runaways, and they're not going anywhere anytime soon. American Airlines and a few others have more than 100 planes parked, waiting for the return of air travel.
The federal relief for Oklahoma airports is $42 million dollars. That includes $15 and a half million dollars for Tulsa International - and $157,000 for Jones Riverside.
At Jones private air travel is almost non-existent, and flight schools are closed. At Tulsa, passenger travel is only 5% of what it was a year ago - and there's no sign yet of it turning around.
"We haven't had to layoff or furlough any employees, and with this federal act, there's a stipulation we have to maintain 90% of our workforce, so it's good we'll have the money to do that," said Pierini.
Besides the larger grants for Tulsa Airports smaller fields like Sand Springs and Skiatook are getting $30,000 to keep their operations going while hardly anyone is flying.
That's why American Airlines is getting bailout a $4.1 billion dollar grant, and low-interest loans on top of that.