Police: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Tulsa Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say they got to the scene and found a woman shot to death inside a Tulsa home.
They say they're still in the early stages of their investigation at this point trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. Tulsa police officers say they got to the Whitlow Apartments near Pine and Peoria around 3:00 this morning.
They say they found a woman dead inside a townhome and a man critically injured. Crime scene investigators spent several hours on scene gathering any evidence they could from the apartment where it happened.
Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins says at this time he doesn't know the relationship between the two - but says he doesn't have reason to believe the two-shot each other.
He says they believe another person was involved - but they don't have a suspect description or a motive at this time.
So they're working to interview witnesses and to try to figure out what led up to the shooting.
If you know anything that could help solve this crime you are asked to call crime stoppers at 596- COPS.