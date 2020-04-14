News
Tulsa Police Arrest Bank Robbery Suspect
Tuesday, April 14th 2020, 1:39 PM CDT
Updated:
Tulsa Robbery Detectives have arrested the man they say robbed the City National Bank inside the Walmart near 111th and Memorial on Good Friday.
Previous Story: Tulsa Police Search For Bank Robbery Suspect
Tulsa Police arrested Daniel Rosson on Tuesday. Court records show Rosson arrested last spring for embezzlement and using bogus checks.
