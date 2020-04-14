Better Business Bureau Warns Oklahomans Against These Coronavirus-Related Scams
A couple of the scams going around right now are con artists claiming to have a cure for COVID-19 or thousands of face masks you can buy from a fake company, the Better Business Bureau said.
People need to watch out for companies overseas, especially if the price seems too good to be true, or paying for the product requires unusual transactions, like wiring money.
Oftentimes, Kitt Letcher of the BBB said these companies are nonexistent.
Other scammers claim they have "cure" for the virus or "you'll never get the virus if you try our product."
"It's like that magical medical cure all that you would like for it to work but most likely it does not,” Letcher said.
Letcher pointed out it's important to understand that these products are not FDA-approved and have not been tested.
These scammers may also take your money and never deliver a product.
Letcher said right now, when buying anything online, it's best to use a referred company or a company you may know.
And, most importantly, take your time and read the fine print when you are buying anything on the Internet.