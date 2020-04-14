Former Tulsa Drillers Player Prepares For Cubs Season In Down Time
TULSA, Oklahoma - With Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball suspended due to coronavirus (COVID-19), a former Tulsa Driller is preparing for a season with the Cubs.
"You just kind of take another off season. It’s going to be very short hopefully, but just go about your daily business,” Jordan Procyshen said.
“You just have to keep yourself ready. That’s all you can do is be ready when the phone calls and says, ‘we are ready to get back and going,’ and I'm ready to go,” Procyshen said.
Procyshen played 22 games last year for the Tulsa Drillers.
This year, he's part of the Cubs’ minor league system.
He said being a part of last year's team and being one inning away from a Texas League title, has prepared him for this season - whenever that happens.
"Last year with the drillers being around a lot of good players it makes you understand the game a little bit better when you get to play with top-tier players the hardest part there was understanding how hard it is to get those final three outs to get that championship,” he said.
Even with COVID-19 halting all competition, Procyshen isn't stopping practice.
"We are just training every single day and getting better - just waiting. I’m not going to sit around. I'm going to do what I can do for this and get ready," he said.
He is staying positive and is hoping the season will happen, but he understands the pandemic is bigger than baseball.
"The number one important thing is people’s safety and health. Baseball is on the back burner obviously. We want to get back on the field, but that’s not the number one priority right now," he said.