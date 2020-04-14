Tulsa Police Search For Man Accused Of Killing Woman, Wounding Man At Whitlow Townhomes
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for the person accused of shooting and killing a woman and wounding a man at the Whitlow Townhomes near Pine and Peoria.
Quinteisha Rice lives nearby and said she woke up to police cars lined up and down her street.
“It’s just kind of crazy because I’ve been staring out here for three years and nothing like this has ever happened,” said Rice. “It’s kind of like stunning.”
Rice said she walked outside and saw police officers everywhere.
She talked to her neighbors who told her they heard dozens of shots.
She said she has kids, and this happened too close to home.
“I didn’t even hear nothing buts it’s the principle like what if bullets were flying and they just went through my house you know,” said Rice. “We are just innocent bystanders. We don’t even Know what’s going on.”
Police say several people called 911, saying they heard shots.
When they got to the Whitlow Townhomes, the woman was dead and the man, critically injured.
“We do know that they weren’t shooting at each other. It wasn’t what we would call a random shooting,” said officer Danny Bean, with Tulsa police. “I think someone definitely had a purpose doing what they did.”
Homicide detectives are looking for surveillance video from the area to figure out who did this.
Officer Bean said Tulsa’s Homicide Unit has an all hands-on deck mentality for every homicide and it works, when it comes to solving cases.
“Information can get shared. Collecting all sorts of information from people. You can get a wider range of people to talk to and be able to put the pieces together,” said Bean.
If you have any information about the shooting call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.