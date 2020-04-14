Kum & Go Locations Offering Full-Service Gas Pumping Amid Oklahoma's Coronavirus Outbreak
TULSA, Oklahoma - Kum & Go is offering full-service pumping to help with the safety of customers amid the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The gas station company said their new full service fueling and curbside pickup gives people a free option to fuel up and feel safer.
"This seemed like an interesting, funny throwback to the way we used to do things, and we're bringing that back to tackle a new problem," said Ariel Rubin.
Communications Director Ariel Rubin said full-service gas pumping seemed like the perfect solution to a concern about spreading COVID-19 at the gas pump.
"We were concerned about how we can make sure we're responding to the needs of our most vulnerable customers and keep everyone safe at the same time."
We tried it out Tuesday at the Kum and Go at 41st and Peoria.
You call the store, and an employee comes out wearing fresh gloves and takes your cash or card.
Then, they'll pump your gas for you.
"The only potential contact is through the crack," Rubin said.
Rubin said to use the curbside pickup, just call the store ahead of time and they'll bring items out to your vehicle.
There are other full-service gas stations in Tulsa, like Reeder's, at 21st and Lewis.
Rubin said he hopes it keeps employees and customers safer.
"We're proud to provide the service, and hope people take advantage of it."
Some high-risk stores aren't offering the service.
Here are those locations:
- 7675 E 51st St
- 2502 N Harvard Ave
- 2109 S Sheridan
- 4728 S Yale Ave