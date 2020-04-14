Access Solutions Medical Group Now Supports Drive-Thru COVID-19 Antibody Testing
People in Oklahoma wanting to get the COVID-19 antibody tests can now do so without stepping out of their car.
Dozens of tests have been done daily at the Access Solutions Medical Group and the results only take about 20 minutes. People wanting the test will need to make an appointment and pay $75 for the antibody test.
Access Solutions Medical Group Doctor Gary Lee said just a drop of blood in the antibody test is more accurate than the COVID swab test and provides more information.
“If someone has developed the IGG antibody they probably are further along in the course of illness or recovery - we hope recovery. If that’s the only antibody present that may indicate that they’re past the illness," said Lee.
He said the test could help determine if a person who tested positive for the virus can stop self-quarantine, if they no longer have symptoms.
“We can use all those things together to say maybe it’s safe for you to go back out to the general public quarantine instead of the very strict quarantine of someone who is fighting off COVID," said Lee.
He said there are still some questions the antibody test cannot answer.
“If we got the illness are, we protected for a lifetime or are we protected for the three months – we don’t know. That’s information that will come out as time goes on," said Lee.