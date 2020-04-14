TU Football Player Reggie Robinson Says If Drafted, First NFL Jersey Goes To His Mother
TULSA, Oklahoma - Reggie Robinson found success in his 4 seasons at TU, finishing 2019 with 4 interceptions, 13 pass breakups and 2 fumble recoveries.
His speed at the combine has teams taking notice.
"I've talked to the chargers, the bears, the LA Rams, the Raiders, and the Carolina Panthers. I've talked to all them,” Robinson said.
It's been a while since a TU player's name was called in the draft, but this year, both Robinson and defensive end Trevis Gipson look to change that.
The last time Tulsa had multiple picks was 1994.
"Me and Trev talked about it the other day. He called me the other day. Man, if we both get drafted, that’s going to be something special," Robinson said.
The NFL would be a life changing financial move and Reggie already has his plans ready to go for the future.
“I'm obviously going to take care of my family first. My mom, my dad, my sister - I will help her out a little bit because she is still in school. After football, I plan on investing my money and just trying to be smart with my money so it can last as long as I can," he said.
Robinson said he would give his mother his first NFL jersey if he is drafted.