Tulsa Police: 1 Arrested After Clerk Robbed At Gas Station
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is behind bars Wednesday morning after police said he robbed a gas station along with another man near Utica and I-244.
Tulsa Police said the 911 caller told them they saw two people walked into the gas station with surgical masks and hoods demanding money— one of those men is now in the Tulsa county jail.
Police said they got the call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
They said two men in their 20’s walked into the Sinclair gas station near Utica and I-244 carrying hand guns.
Later in the investigation, officers learned that the two suspects took store product and a weapon belonging to the clerk.
Police said the two men left the scene on foot.
Officers then found a white Dodge Charger nearby and arrested 18-Year-Old Donquarious Griffin.
Witnesses and the clerk identified Griffin as one of the suspects.
Police are still searching for the second suspect.
If you know any information about this crime, or know where the second suspect might be, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.